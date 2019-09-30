$0.21 EPS Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP); INRAD OPTICS (INRD) Sellers Increased By 275% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. FSP’s profit would be $22.52 million giving it 10.19 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s analysts see -4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 31,052 shares traded. Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) has declined 4.62% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FSP News: 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Backs 2018 EPS 2c-EPS 6c; 17/04/2018 – NYSERNet deploys ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) in statewide R&E network; 30/04/2018 – CNP: LISSOWSKI REPLACES DE VILLENEUVE AS FSP HEAD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Street Properties Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSP); 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q Rev $66.9M; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Street Declares Dividend of 9c; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Sees 2Q FFO 22c/Shr-FFO 24c/Shr; 13/03/2018 GRNET trials ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and TIP’s Voyager white box solution

INRAD OPTICS INC (OTCMKTS:INRD) had an increase of 275% in short interest. INRD’s SI was 1,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 275% from 400 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 0 days are for INRAD OPTICS INC (OTCMKTS:INRD)’s short sellers to cover INRD’s short positions. It closed at $1.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is a publicly traded hybrid real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $917.90 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 80.75 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in property acquisitions and dispositions, short-term financing, leasing, development and asset management.

More notable recent Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Franklin Street Properties (NYSEMKT:FSP) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 36% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Franklin Street Properties leases space at Blue Lagoon in Miami – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “After A Steep Decline In Its Stock Price, Franklin Street Properties Remains An Unattractive Investment – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) CEO George Carter on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) CEO George Carter on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Inrad Optics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets crystal optical components and devices, custom optical components, precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies that are used in the photonics industry sectors. The company has market cap of $21.28 million. It provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; planar, prismatic, and spherical components fabricated from glass and synthetic crystals comprising mirrors, lenses, prisms, wave plates, polarizing optics, X-ray monochromators and mirrors, and cavity optics for lasers; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors. It has a 1550 P/E ratio. The firm also offers laser system devices and instrumentation products comprising electro-optic and nonlinear crystal devices for altering the intensity, polarization, or wavelength of a laser beam, as well as other crystal components for use in laser research, in commercial laser systems, and in detection of fast neutrons; and pockelsÂ’ cells and associated electronics.