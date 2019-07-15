$0.21 EPS Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO); FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (FIOGF) Shorts Decreased By 26.18%

FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) had a decrease of 26.18% in short interest. FIOGF’s SI was 23,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 26.18% from 31,700 shares previously. With 71,900 avg volume, 0 days are for FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FIOGF)’s short sellers to cover FIOGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.36. About 130,775 shares traded or 34.32% up from the average. Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. LOCO’s profit would be $8.07 million giving it 12.44 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 175,274 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has risen 14.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 System-Wide Same-Restuarant Sales Flat; 09/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR $0.68 TO $0.73; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – NOW OFFERS DELIVERY FROM MORE THAN 280 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 73C; 23/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Richardson, TX

Another recent and important Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Fiore Gold reports Q2 production results – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development firm in the Americas. The company has market cap of $36.03 million. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s projects also include the Pampas El PeÃ±on property, which includes 13 mining claims covering an area of 3,400 hectares; the Cerro Tostado project comprising 5 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,500 hectares; and the Rio Loa property, which covers 1,000 hectares in Chile.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. The company has market cap of $401.63 million. As of December 11, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014.

Among 2 analysts covering El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. El Pollo LoCo had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Friday, March 8.