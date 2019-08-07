$-0.21 EPS Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI); Sandridge Energy (SD) Sellers Increased By 0.97% Their Shorts

Analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, ChemoCentryx, Inc.’s analysts see -8.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.71% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 1.11M shares traded or 111.53% up from the average. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.80; 09/03/2018 ChemoCentryx 4Q EPS 80c; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – EXPECTS TO UTILIZE CASH AND INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $65 MLN AND $75 MLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in the Treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS); 23/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in ChemoCentryx; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 09/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/03/2018 – CCXI TO BEGIN AVACOPAN CLINICAL STUDIES IN HS BY ’18 END

Sandridge Energy Inc (NYSE:SD) had an increase of 0.97% in short interest. SD’s SI was 1.39M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.97% from 1.38 million shares previously. With 310,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Sandridge Energy Inc (NYSE:SD)’s short sellers to cover SD’s short positions. The SI to Sandridge Energy Inc’s float is 4.1%. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 204,217 shares traded. SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) has declined 58.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SD News: 09/05/2018 – Advantage Midstream and SandRidge Energy Enter Long-term Agreement for Gas-to-Liquid Conversion in Jackson County; 23/05/2018 – Icahn: Engaged Matthew K. Grubb As Consultant in Proxy Contest to Replace Sandridge Energy Bd; 11/05/2018 – Sandridge Had Proposed to Add Two Icahn Nominees to Board; 23/05/2018 – Icahn: Engaged Former Sandridge COO Grubb As Consultant to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Sandridge Energy; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge rebuffs Midstates’ offer, launches strategic review; 04/05/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO ANNUAL MEETING, SIZE OF BOARD TO INCREASE TO 7, SO STOCKHOLDERS CAN ELECT TWO OF ICAHN NOMINEES; 18/04/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY – BOARD CONTINUES TO OFFER CARL ICAHN FULL OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN ITS STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – ICAHN FILES PROXY SEEKING SUPPORT FOR 5 SANDRIDGE NOMINEES; 31/05/2018 – Icahn Believes Replacing SandRidge Board Warranted Because Bd Has Shown “Clear and Consistent Pattern of Failure”; 07/05/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY EXPANDS BOARD & ADOPTS UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $213.05 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 7.97 P/E ratio. The firm is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $412.47 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Avacopan , an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis.

