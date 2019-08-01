$-0.20 EPS Expected for Viasat, Inc. (VSAT); Last Week Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Community Health (NYSE:CYH), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Community Health had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital maintained Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) rating on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $4 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) rating on Friday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $5 target. See Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) latest ratings:

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $242.03 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Community Health Systems, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 3.23 million shares. 911,670 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Whittier has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). California Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 711,713 shares. 1.25 million are held by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 9,047 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 146,393 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise has 661,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.03% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 85,432 shares. 8,353 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prtn. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 209,647 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 12,448 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 155,600 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc holds 155,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc stated it has 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $320,000 activity. Shares for $320,000 were bought by Ely James S. III.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. Dirks Bruce Leroy also sold $1.84M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares. The insider BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14 million. $143,000 worth of stock was sold by LAY B ALLEN on Friday, February 8. 25,000 shares were sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC, worth $1.87 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Viasat, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has 731,172 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.04% or 9,500 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 4,300 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 45 shares. 54,176 are owned by Mig Ltd Limited Liability Company. Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 1,938 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors has invested 0.05% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,628 shares. Northern holds 858,481 shares. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 154 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 11,300 shares. Fpr Prtnrs Llc invested in 5.71M shares or 10.81% of the stock.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.00 billion. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to clients and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for clients using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VSAT in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.