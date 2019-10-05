$0.20 EPS Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (USAK); Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Sentiment Is 1.52

Analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report $0.20 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 53.49% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. USAK’s profit would be $1.68 million giving it 10.14 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, USA Truck, Inc.’s analysts see 566.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 41,995 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 60.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 21/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK); 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q EPS 13c; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Managemen Exits Position in USA Truck; 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Comml Officer; 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 225 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 148 cut down and sold positions in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 78.26 million shares, down from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fleetcor Technologies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 11 to 10 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 123 Increased: 161 New Position: 64.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $248.47M for 25.06 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $24.91 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 29.31 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. holds 8.12% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for 55,438 shares. 12 West Capital Management Lp owns 322,075 shares or 6.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Academy Capital Management Inc Tx has 5.53% invested in the company for 87,724 shares. The New York-based Palestra Capital Management Llc has invested 5.43% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 2.70 million shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $449,997 activity. The insider GLASER THOMAS M bought $40,162. Creager Robert E. bought $46,455 worth of stock. King Zachary B bought $24,633 worth of stock. Guin Timothy W also bought $81,687 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shares. Shares for $126,000 were bought by Bates Jason R.. 3,000 USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shares with value of $40,890 were bought by ENZOR GARY. 1,200 shares valued at $10,296 were bought by Reed James D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold USA Truck, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.93 million shares or 10.66% less from 5.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 44,325 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Earnest Partners Lc owns 2,130 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 33,526 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 5,795 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 21,170 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 57,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 36,143 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weber Alan W reported 50,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 41,540 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 38,785 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 404,431 shares.

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $68.01 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 6.7 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.