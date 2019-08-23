$0.20 EPS Expected for Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS); Gendell Jeffrey L Has Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Holding

Gendell Jeffrey L increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 186.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired 340,800 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 523,543 shares with $32.58M value, up from 182,743 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $144.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 9.34 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING

Analysts expect Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report $0.20 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 31.03% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. TLYS’s profit would be $5.90 million giving it 11.30 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Tilly's, Inc.’s analysts see 900.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 283,451 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,765 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Fin. Highland Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Foster Motley Incorporated holds 0.08% or 8,480 shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.46% or 302,341 shares. Continental Advisors Limited holds 0.64% or 22,100 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Inv Co stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 1.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 79,169 shares. Masters Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.67% or 200,000 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Com reported 97,872 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,926 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 3,960 were accumulated by Coldstream Cap. 474,414 are held by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Co reported 184,807 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 34.56% above currents $63.91 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Tilly's, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 108,724 shares. Victory has 16,430 shares. Kennedy Mgmt accumulated 400,918 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) or 76,733 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 760,509 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% or 482,363 shares. 401,622 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd. Paradigm holds 534,300 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Llc, New York-based fund reported 20,957 shares. Hodges Cap Management Inc invested in 0.06% or 50,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 218,229 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc holds 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) or 67 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Technology has 0.01% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 6,000 shares. Globeflex L P reported 53,944 shares stake.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $181,796 activity. Henry Michael bought $100,968 worth of Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) on Monday, June 3.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. The company has market cap of $266.88 million. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories.