$-0.20 EPS Expected for SemGroup (SEMG); Boston Partners Has Boosted Loews (L) Holding

Boston Partners increased Loews Corp (L) stake by 0.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 35,136 shares as Loews Corp (L)'s stock rose 6.44%. The Boston Partners holds 4.87M shares with $266.18 million value, up from 4.83M last quarter. Loews Corp now has $15.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 1.07 million shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report $-0.20 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter's $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, SemGroup Corporation's analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 3.33M shares traded or 56.58% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold SemGroup Corporation shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 68.60 million shares or 3.34% less from 70.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cushing Asset Management L P holds 0.01% or 17,160 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 6,969 shares stake. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 12,309 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 0.03% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 38,620 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc stated it has 63,594 shares. 173,630 are held by Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 6.69 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 60,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com accumulated 165,202 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) or 34,206 shares. 40,002 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1.27 million shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Lp accumulated 604,691 shares.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $187.44 million activity. Buffalo Investor II – L.P. sold 5.64 million shares worth $93.72M. Shares for $93.72M were sold by Buffalo Investor I – L.P..

Among 6 analysts covering Semgroup (NYSE:SEMG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Semgroup has $1700 highest and $1100 lowest target. $15.33’s average target is -6.64% below currents $16.42 stock price. Semgroup had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 16 to “Underweight”. On Tuesday, September 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SEMG in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, August 23.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The Company’s Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers.

