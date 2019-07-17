$0.20 EPS Expected for Ricoh Company, Ltd. (RICOY); Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) to report $0.20 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. RICOY’s profit would be $147.59 million giving it 11.93 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Ricoh Company, Ltd.’s analysts see -2,100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 254 shares traded. Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 119 funds increased and started new positions, while 115 trimmed and sold equity positions in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The funds in our database now have: 36.93 million shares, down from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 89 Increased: 68 New Position: 51.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. The firm also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It has a 90.46 P/E ratio. It sells points vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks vacation ownership products.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 15.72% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.59 per share. VAC’s profit will be $82.48 million for 13.41 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.90% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 215,087 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Marriott Vacations Worldwide, ILG Rtgs On Watch Neg; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – () Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS HAS $2.5 BILLION COMMITTED BRIDGE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 16/03/2018 – Marriott Vacations Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club And Westin Vacation Club Resorts Are Found In The World’s No. 1 Destinations – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc holds 21.51% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for 170,901 shares. Lorber David A owns 5,099 shares or 13.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. has 3.01% invested in the company for 304,739 shares. The Illinois-based Savant Capital Llc has invested 2.9% in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 841,186 shares.

More news for Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Ricoh Company Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “i4drive Partners With Ricoh to Develop Display Equipment for Automotive Use as Part of the Japan-Israel Cooperation Program – PR Newswire” and published on April 26, 2016 is yet another important article.