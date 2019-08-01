$0.20 EPS Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI); Qualys (QLYS)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Qualys Inc (QLYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 112 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 89 sold and reduced their equity positions in Qualys Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 31.59 million shares, down from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Qualys Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 69 Increased: 86 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 14.REZI’s profit would be $24.54 million giving it 23.63 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Resideo Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -31.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 276,612 shares traded. Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 389,231 shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.79 million activity.

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualys (QLYS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualys (QLYS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualys, Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Goodman Financial Corp holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. for 85,835 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 457,544 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 2.01% invested in the company for 523,292 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.83% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 110,902 shares.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 57.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. It operates through two divisions, Production and Distribution. It has a 5.7 P/E ratio. The firm offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools.