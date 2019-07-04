$-0.20 EPS Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT); Accuray (ARAY) Sentiment Is 1.39

Accuray Inc (ARAY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 68 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 49 decreased and sold positions in Accuray Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 67.32 million shares, up from 66.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Accuray Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 30 Increased: 43 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report $-0.20 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 48.72% from last quarter’s $-0.39 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, Proofpoint, Inc.’s analysts see -39.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $125.29. About 1.09 million shares traded or 107.75% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Accuray Incorporated for 3.20 million shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 1.07 million shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 1.58% invested in the company for 532,262 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 1.21% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 199,266 shares.

Analysts await Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. ARAY’s profit will be $2.64 million for 32.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Accuray Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company has market cap of $339.77 million. The firm offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. It currently has negative earnings. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally.

Among 6 analysts covering Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Proofpoint had 12 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Overweight” rating. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) rating on Friday, April 12. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. Wedbush maintained the shares of PFPT in report on Tuesday, January 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, June 24.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service well-known provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.98 billion. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service well-known provider outage.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.45 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $152,148 was made by Knight David on Thursday, January 31. Lee Robert Darren sold 8,031 shares worth $918,952. $374,400 worth of stock was sold by Herren Richard Scott on Friday, February 1.