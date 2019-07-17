$-0.20 EPS Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN); Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Sentiment Is 0.87

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 146 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 167 decreased and sold their equity positions in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 45.11 million shares, down from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Charles River Laboratories International Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 5 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 137 Increased: 98 New Position: 48.

Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report $-0.20 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 4.92M shares traded or 22.54% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.59 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research Models and Services , Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). It has a 29.08 P/E ratio. The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for 463,270 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 575,772 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 2.48% invested in the company for 15,562 shares. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Management Llc has invested 2.38% in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 173,043 shares.

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 3.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CRL’s profit will be $76.55 million for 21.53 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.14% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 171,786 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The company??s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.