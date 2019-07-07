$-0.20 EPS Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN); 5 Analysts Covering Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report $-0.20 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 1.91 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT

Among 7 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $205 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Benchmark. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, February 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Daiwa Securities. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. See Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) latest ratings:

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The company??s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 43,579 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 69,890 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management reported 6.65 million shares stake. Opportunities Management Ltd Liability Com reported 39,440 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 5,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 390,146 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 868,211 shares. Hbk Investments L P accumulated 327,358 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 29,107 shares or 0% of the stock. Cipher Limited Partnership accumulated 98,070 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 349,056 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 0.17% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Van Den Berg Management I, a Texas-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Key Hldg (Cayman), Bahamas-based fund reported 4.83 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by JP Morgan.

The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.70 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.

