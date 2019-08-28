$-0.20 EPS Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP); Redmile Group Has Upped Its Immunogen (IMGN) Holding

Redmile Group Llc increased Immunogen Inc (IMGN) stake by 20.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc acquired 2.18 million shares as Immunogen Inc (IMGN)’s stock declined 6.25%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 13.06M shares with $35.40 million value, up from 10.88M last quarter. Immunogen Inc now has $382.21M valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 684,445 shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 26/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD I Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in; 08/05/2018 – ImmunoGen at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD I Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer; 09/05/2018 – BioInvent: BioInvent ready to start a Phase I/IIa study of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: SANDOZ RECEIVES COMPLETE US FDA RESPONSE TO RITUXIMAB; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC – FORWARD l TRIAL HAS COMPLETED FULL ENROLLOMENT; TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 15/05/2018 – Parisi Healthcare Management Announces the Appointment of M. Katherine Reller as Senior Vice President, Quality and Interim Services; 13/05/2018 – Katherine Tufts, Michael Aschieris; 16/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FINDINGS FROM THE FORWARD Il STUDY OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE COMBINATION REGIMENS WITH AVASTIN® AND CARBOPLATIN IN OVARIAN CANCER; 25/04/2018 – lmmunoGen Appoints Blaine McKee as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, MEI Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 149,085 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did MEI Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MEIP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: A Quiet One Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) While The Price Tanked 63% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $114.78 million. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer.

Redmile Group Llc decreased Pra Health Sciences Inc stake by 20,800 shares to 174,000 valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stake by 183,818 shares and now owns 855,932 shares. Vapotherm Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold IMGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset Management holds 0.02% or 58,013 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 77,487 shares. 619,323 were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 289,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Focus Prns Limited Company has 112,873 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability reported 7.04M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Scotia Inc accumulated 16,565 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 8.87M shares. Principal Group reported 114,380 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company holds 19,420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 127,794 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 166,469 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 90,540 shares in its portfolio. Birchview Capital LP holds 0.15% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) or 90,000 shares.

More notable recent ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ImmunoGen (IMGN) Stock Down Despite Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ImmunoGen (IMGN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2019: APHA, TNDM, IMGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Immunogen Inc (IMGN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You’ll Want to Know About ImmunoGen’s Q2 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ImmunoGen has $12 highest and $2.5 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 99.22% above currents $2.55 stock price. ImmunoGen had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 4 by H.C. Wainwright. Jefferies downgraded the shares of IMGN in report on Friday, March 1 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray downgraded ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) on Friday, March 1 to “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Friday, March 1 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim.