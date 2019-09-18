$0.20 EPS Expected for Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO); Lipocine (LPCN) Shorts Raised By 143.15%

Analysts expect Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report $0.20 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. MDSO’s profit would be $12.49 million giving it 114.79 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Medidata Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 498,074 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) had an increase of 143.15% in short interest. LPCN’s SI was 310,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 143.15% from 127,700 shares previously. With 127,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s short sellers to cover LPCN’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 256,002 shares traded or 70.95% up from the average. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) has risen 37.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LPCN News: 12/03/2018 LIPOCINE INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, LIPOCINE HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $21.5 MLN; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL IDENTIFIED FOUR DEFICIENCIES REGARDING ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TLANDO; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: CRL Also Identified Additional Comments That Are Not Considered Approvability Issues; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FOR TLANDO FROM U.S. FDA; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine Receives Complete Response Letter For TLANDO From U.S. Food And Drug Administration; 23/03/2018 – Lipocine Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 27; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lipocine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPCN)

More notable recent Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trial data set for Lipocine-Clarus patent dispute – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lipocine to Participate in the Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma, Rare Disease & Gene Therapy – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lipocine Announces Trial Date in Lipocine’s Infringement Lawsuit Against Clarus Therapeutics and Will Seek a Permanent Injunction – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Percentage Of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company has market cap of $70.31 million. The firm offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Medidata Solutions, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability holds 33,186 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 5,940 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Co stated it has 3,000 shares. Ls Inv Lc owns 3,325 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Century owns 743,079 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Moreover, Glob Thematic Prtnrs Limited has 2.07% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 426,815 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co invested in 28,584 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 25,216 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Bessemer Group holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 6,063 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability owns 41,149 shares. Missouri-based Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).