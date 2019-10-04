$0.20 EPS Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP); Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report $0.20 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. LXP’s profit would be $48.98M giving it 12.95 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Lexington Realty Trust’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 232,706 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

Among 4 analysts covering Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (LON:ULE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC has GBX 2250 highest and GBX 1775 lowest target. GBX 2018.75’s average target is 1.14% above currents GBX 1996 stock price. Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC had 10 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, August 7 with “Add”. The stock of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 9. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ULE in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. See Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lexington Realty Trust has $1100 highest and $10.5000 lowest target. $10.75’s average target is 3.76% above currents $10.36 stock price. Lexington Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 8. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold Lexington Realty Trust shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 199.04 million shares or 1.36% more from 196.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 84,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). 9,000 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt L P. Bard Associates Inc invested in 40,660 shares. Ameriprise owns 1.23M shares. 3.00M are owned by Invesco Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 476,644 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 44,434 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1.29 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 124,205 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corp holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Vanguard Grp reported 0.01% stake. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 25,291 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.74% or 2.00 million shares.

Lexington Realty Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions. It has a 8.59 P/E ratio.

Another recent and important Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Will Pay A 0.7% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019.