$0.20 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI); Shorts at Safe Bulkers (SB) Raised By 4.76%

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report $0.20 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 25.93% from last quarter's $0.27 EPS. LPI's profit would be $47.49M giving it 2.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Laredo Petroleum, Inc.'s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 1.68 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500.
Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB) had an increase of 4.76% in short interest. SB's SI was 1.23 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.76% from 1.17M shares previously. With 297,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB)'s short sellers to cover SB's short positions. The SI to Safe Bulkers Inc's float is 2.27%. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 103,125 shares traded. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 37.35% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.35% the S&P500.
Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $174.19 million. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. As of February 17, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $503.44 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.33 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.
