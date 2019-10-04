$0.20 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI); Shorts at Safe Bulkers (SB) Raised By 4.76%

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report $0.20 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 25.93% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. LPI’s profit would be $47.49M giving it 2.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 1.68 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 06/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB) had an increase of 4.76% in short interest. SB’s SI was 1.23 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.76% from 1.17M shares previously. With 297,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB)’s short sellers to cover SB’s short positions. The SI to Safe Bulkers Inc’s float is 2.27%. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 103,125 shares traded. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 37.35% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M; 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $174.19 million. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. As of February 17, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $503.44 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.33 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.