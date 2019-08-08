$-0.20 EPS Expected for Lands' End, Inc. (LE); Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Boosted By $334,992 Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Stake

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) stake by 36.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda acquired 3,988 shares as Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)’s stock declined 7.50%. The Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 14,805 shares with $1.25M value, up from 10,817 last quarter. Eagle Materials Inc now has $3.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 144,830 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue

Analysts expect Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report $-0.20 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Lands' End, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 46,215 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 07/03/2018 Lands’ End Business Outfitters Launches Work. Life. Style. Collection Aimed at Millennials; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Direct Segment Net Revenue Rose 14.3% to $455.6M; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at Kildeer Store; 16/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s New Sunrise Swimsuit Collection Shines on the Horizon; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End Celebrates The 5th Anniversary of Its UPF 50 Swim Tee; 26/04/2018 – Lands’ End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer

Lands' End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company has market cap of $323.35 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Retail. It has a 43.43 P/E ratio. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

More notable recent Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 72% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LE, BZH, OCN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Vietnam confirms China ship leaves exclusive economic zone – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SocGen’s shares rise as bank boosts solvency ratio – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Renault-Nissan alliance is priority for France ahead of any consolidation-Le Maire – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eagle Materials Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Eagle Materials Have Jumped 52% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Eagle Materials Climbed 14.9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP): Third Avenue Management Thinks It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eagle Materials had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $9200 target in Thursday, July 18 report. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 5 by Raymond James. J.P. Morgan initiated Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 30,943 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 1,884 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 8,373 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 34,000 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Gru Limited holds 1,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 3,293 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Co holds 71,152 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.36% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 62,889 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. 584,893 are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,157 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,442 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0.05% or 2.30M shares.