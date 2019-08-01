$0.20 EPS Expected for Jerash Holdings (US, Inc); Liberty (LC) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:US, Inc) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 350.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. JRSH’s profit would be $2.27 million giving it 8.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. It closed at $7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Liberty Corp (LC) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 51 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 45 trimmed and sold equity positions in Liberty Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 345.94 million shares, down from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Liberty Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 18.

Foundation Capital Llc holds 71.04% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation for 11.63 million shares. Norwest Venture Partners X L P owns 12.82 million shares or 49.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd has 48.9% invested in the company for 97.81 million shares. The California-based Kpcb Dgf Associates Llc has invested 7.16% in the stock. Harbourvest Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.48 million shares.

Analysts await LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by LendingClub Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

