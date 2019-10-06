$0.20 EPS Expected for Gladstone Investment (GAIN); Carlson Capital LP Trimmed By $14.28 Million Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holding

Carlson Capital LP decreased Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) stake by 36.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP sold 140,007 shares as Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)’s stock declined 5.69%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 245,000 shares with $25.08M value, down from 385,007 last quarter. Spark Therapeutics Inc now has $3.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.56. About 489,942 shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE)

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $0.20 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. GAIN’s profit would be $6.61 million giving it 15.14 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Gladstone Investment Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 97,646 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 23/03/2018 – Gladstone Investment Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 15/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP – QTR-ENDED NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $10.85; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $400.14 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 7.19 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.30 million shares or 8.21% more from 3.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 894 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Blair William & Il has 115,456 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 311,256 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability owns 18,680 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Cambridge Inv owns 13,047 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 26,311 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 14,234 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Llc owns 18,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 41,311 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Co holds 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) or 3,089 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited owns 0.17% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 40,900 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $298,822 activity. GLADSTONE DAVID had bought 20,581 shares worth $246,766. 2,000 shares were bought by DULLUM DAVID A R, worth $22,200 on Tuesday, June 4.

Carlson Capital LP increased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 52,065 shares to 723,081 valued at $34.67M in 2019Q2. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 94,400 shares and now owns 651,300 shares. Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.01% or 270,788 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) or 69,900 shares. Tig Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 598,756 shares stake. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Moreover, Jefferies Grp Lc has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 5,221 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.04% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 1,105 shares. 20,225 are owned by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Longfellow Invest Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company owns 2,083 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Amg Comml Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Water Island Cap Lc reported 16,600 shares. Principal Incorporated stated it has 32,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bardin Hill Mngmt Ptnrs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 170,318 shares. Strs Ohio holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 35,300 shares.