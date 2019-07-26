$0.20 EPS Expected for Gladstone Investment (GAIN); Capital Southwest (CSWC) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 18 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 27 sold and reduced their positions in Capital Southwest Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 7.45 million shares, down from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Capital Southwest Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 8 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. GAIN’s profit would be $6.56 million giving it 14.08 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Gladstone Investment Corporation’s analysts see -13.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 33,270 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has risen 4.09% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.34% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 23/03/2018 – Gladstone Investment Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 06/03/2018 Gladstone Investment Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $369.58 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 4.53 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.05 million shares or 3.87% less from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprott Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 1,180 shares. Moreover, Archford Strategies Lc has 0.17% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 40,900 shares. 14,604 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 1,191 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 33,100 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Lc accumulated 18,680 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Citigroup reported 4,969 shares stake. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 13,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $22,200 activity. $22,200 worth of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares were bought by DULLUM DAVID A R.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 22,278 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25 million for 12.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development firm specializing in credit and private equity investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $364.21 million. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, gas and oil exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, early-stage financing, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations.