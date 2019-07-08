$0.20 EPS Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP); Enanta Pharmaceuticals Has 1.53 Sentiment

Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to report $0.20 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. FSP’s profit would be $21.28M giving it 9.59 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 46,661 shares traded. Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) has risen 2.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSP News: 29/03/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE ADAG.DE – VERBUND DEPLOYS ADVA FSP 3000 TO POWER RENEWABLE ENERGY AMBITIONS; 13/03/2018 GRNET trials ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and TIP’s Voyager white box solution; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q Rev $66.9M; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Street Declares Dividend of 9c; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Sees 2Q FFO 22c/Shr-FFO 24c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q EPS 1c; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Backs 2018 FFO 96c/Shr-FFO $1.00/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 30/04/2018 – CNP: LISSOWSKI REPLACES DE VILLENEUVE AS FSP HEAD

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 90 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 59 reduced and sold their stakes in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 16.96 million shares, up from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 47 Increased: 59 New Position: 31.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 54,456 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C

Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 12.29% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 476,042 shares. Acuta Capital Partners Llc owns 61,000 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Armistice Capital Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 372,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 1.45% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 151,322 shares.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,559 for 528.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology firm focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus , Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It has a 22.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV.