$-0.20 EPS Expected for Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST); Albemarle (ALB) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 45.95% from last quarter’s $-0.37 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Eastside Distilling, Inc.’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.235. About 16,796 shares traded. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) has declined 31.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EAST News: 02/04/2018 – Eastside Reports 2017 Financial Results; 29/05/2018 – Missouri’s Lohr to Distribute Redneck Riviera Whiskey; 05/04/2018 – Eastside Hires Robert Manfredonia as V.P. of National Accounts; 08/03/2018 Redneck Riviera Whiskey to be Distributed in California by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits; 31/05/2018 – Eastside Award-Winning Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye Launched on West Coast; 12/03/2018 – Spec’s to Rollout Redneck Riviera Whiskey in Texas; 08/03/2018 – Redneck Riviera Whiskey to be Distributed in California by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits; 20/04/2018 – Kentucky Becomes 15th State for Redneck Riviera Whiskey; 12/03/2018 – Spec’s to Rollout Redneck Riviera Whiskey in Texas; 22/03/2018 – Eastside Appoints Tom Wood V.P. of Production

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Albemarle had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 29. Loop Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Thursday, February 21. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $119 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 10. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Nomura. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ALB in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. See Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $110 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $120 New Target: $110 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100 New Target: $88 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $114 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $92 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $113 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $95 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $89 Maintain

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.83 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 11.48 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lithium Stocks When The Sentiment Is Negative – Albemarle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Albemarle Stock Advanced 11% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity. Marlow DeeAnne J also bought $70,850 worth of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shares.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 223,402 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Albemarle Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru holds 111,668 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Agf Investments America Incorporated owns 56,103 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 17,122 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 20,575 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 400 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 649,491 were reported by Legal And General Group Inc Public Lc. Srb Corp reported 0.06% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cibc World Markets stated it has 34,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.4% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, makes, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.80 million. The firm offers bourbon under the Burnside Bourbon and Oregon Oak Burnside Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey and Barrel Hitch Oregon Oaked Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur.

More notable recent Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Middle East Tensions Still a Key Driver of Oil Prices? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MIDEAST – Factors to watch – July 31 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Manitou Gold Provides Exploration Update – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson Controls (JCI) Q3 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.