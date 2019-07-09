$-0.20 EPS Expected for DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. (DARE); Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO (CPA) Shorts Down By 9.47%

Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO (NYSE:CPA) had a decrease of 9.47% in short interest. CPA’s SI was 1.32M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.47% from 1.45M shares previously. With 389,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO (NYSE:CPA)’s short sellers to cover CPA’s short positions. The SI to Copa Holdings S.A. Copa Holdings S.A. Class A CO’s float is 4.19%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $100.88. About 267,173 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Capacity Up 12.1%; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.22; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF FEB 2018, PRELIM SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 10.6% YOY; 06/04/2018 – EFE: Panama’s Copa Airlines to reimburse passengers affected by Venezuelan ban; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For February 2018; 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Revenue Passenger Miles Up 10.4; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q PRASM 11.0C; 26/04/2018 – COPA WAITING FOR OFFICIAL NOTICE TO RESUME VENEZUELA FLIGHTS

Analysts expect DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 12.After having $-0.27 EPS previously, DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc.’s analysts see -25.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.79. About 40,890 shares traded. DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) has declined 16.23% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.66% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Copa Holdings had 6 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Sell”. As per Wednesday, January 23, the company rating was upgraded by Bradesco. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of CPA in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. The firm offers approximately 337 daily scheduled flights to 73 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. It has a 105.08 P/E ratio. As of December, 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 99 aircraft comprising 14 Boeing 737-700 next generation aircraft, 64 Boeing 737-800 next generation aircraft, and 21 Embraer 190 aircraft.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.18 million. The firm intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.