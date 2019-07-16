$-0.20 EPS Expected for DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. (DARE); 0 Analysts Are Bullish Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mohawk Industries had 6 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) latest ratings:

Analysts expect DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 12.After having $-0.27 EPS previously, DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc.’s analysts see -25.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.802. About 26,076 shares traded. DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) has declined 16.23% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.66% the S&P500.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.83 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America , and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). It has a 3 P/E ratio. The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,956 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 1,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. London Company Of Virginia holds 133,562 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 12,765 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Principal Gp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Morgan Stanley has 242,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Yhb reported 13,871 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 0.4% or 9,086 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.11% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Us Retail Bank De has 100,887 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Merchants has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Element Cap Management has invested 0.24% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Starr International holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 8,900 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 14,247 shares valued at $2.00M was made by HELEN SUZANNE L on Monday, February 11.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 298,299 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.38 million. The firm intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

