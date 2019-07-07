$0.20 EPS Expected for Crawford & Company (CRD.B); 2 Analysts Are Bullish LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Last Week

Analysts expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. CRD_B’s profit would be $11.45M giving it 11.44 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Crawford & Company’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 56,049 shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has risen 18.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.B News: 27/04/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Crawford and Norton Urge Adoption of Their Bill to Track Sexual Assault on Airplanes after House-Passed FAA; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Crawford Lipsey as Interim Pres and Oper Chief; 23/04/2018 LSI Industries Inc. Names Ronald D. Brown Interim CEO and Crawford Lipsey as Interim COO; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES NAMES RONALD D. BROWN INTERIM CEO, CRAWFORD; 24/05/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD announces photo contest; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton and Crawford Urge Adoption of Their Bill to Track Sexual Assault on Airplanes after House-Passed FAA

Among 2 analysts covering LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LGI Homes had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by JMP Securities. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. See LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) latest ratings:

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $58 New Target: $66 Maintain

Crawford & Company provides claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities worldwide. The company has market cap of $523.98 million. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It has a 21.58 P/E ratio. Services, International, Broadspire, and Garden City Group.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.00 million activity. Snider Michael Larry sold $1.00 million worth of stock.