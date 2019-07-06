$-0.20 EPS Expected for Celcuity Inc. (CELC); Nantahala Capital Management Has Raised Its Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Holding

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) stake by 40.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares as Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI)’s stock rose 14.60%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 1.15 million shares with $6.38 million value, up from 820,000 last quarter. Chembio Diagnostics Inc now has $99.22M valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 10,716 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics

Analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Celcuity Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 7,535 shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has risen 9.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CELC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Celcuity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELC); 15/03/2018 Celcuity 4Q Loss/Shr 17c; 14/05/2018 – Celcuity 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $233.18 million. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. It currently has negative earnings.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Curo Group Hldgs Corp stake by 985,848 shares to 1.98 million valued at $19.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crh Medical Corp stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 6.28 million shares. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) was reduced too.