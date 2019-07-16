$-0.20 EPS Expected for Celcuity Inc. (CELC); IGM FINANCIAL ORDINARY SHARES CANA (IGIFF) Shorts Raised By 6.98%

IGM FINANCIAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had an increase of 6.98% in short interest. IGIFF’s SI was 957,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.98% from 894,900 shares previously. With 2,900 avg volume, 330 days are for IGM FINANCIAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)’s short sellers to cover IGIFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 2,485 shares traded. IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Celcuity Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 6,999 shares traded. Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has risen 9.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CELC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Celcuity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELC); 14/05/2018 – Celcuity 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/03/2018 Celcuity 4Q Loss/Shr 17c

IGM Financial Inc. operates as a financial services firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $6.99 billion. The firm operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 14.5 P/E ratio. It manages and distributes mutual funds and other managed asset products.

More notable recent IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 One-Stock Portfolios for Passive Investors – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IGM Financial: Management Fee Compression Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IGM Financial: Is Its Headwinds Manageable? – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IGM Financial: Is Its 6.3%-Yielding Dividend Safe? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IGM Financial: Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2017.