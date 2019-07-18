$-0.20 EPS Expected for Celcuity Inc. (CELC); BGC Partners Has 1.28 Sentiment

BGC Partners Inc (BGCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 110 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 86 sold and decreased their holdings in BGC Partners Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 165.20 million shares, down from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding BGC Partners Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 52 Increased: 76 New Position: 34.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $57.94M for 8.32 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Gratia Capital Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. for 176,815 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 13.25 million shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 1.95% invested in the company for 432,550 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 1.23% in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 778,726 shares.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 506,508 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500.

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage firm servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It operates in two divisions, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It has a 9.46 P/E ratio. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products.