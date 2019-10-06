$0.20 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT); Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Sellers Decreased By 24.98% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report $0.20 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. BOOT’s profit would be $5.60M giving it 43.86 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 411,090 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19

Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) had a decrease of 24.98% in short interest. DFRG’s SI was 5.78M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 24.98% from 7.71M shares previously. With 1.53 million avg volume, 4 days are for Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG)’s short sellers to cover DFRG’s short positions. It closed at $7.98 lastly. It is down 15.54% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT – FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE GOT SEVERAL BIDS FROM INTERESTED PARTIES TO BUY CONCEPT, ARE IN PROCESS OF NEGOTIATING TERMS; 08/03/2018 Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Loss/Shr 73c; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY18 Total Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth of 0%-2%; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 3.6%; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 4Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s will acquire Barteca Restaurant Group for $325 million in cash; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. TO ACQUIRE BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325 MILLION IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group to Buy Barteca Restaurant Group — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 1Q Rev $89.3M; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 30.17 million shares or 3.46% less from 31.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 1,027 shares. State Street holds 572,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gp accumulated 6,681 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 9,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 195,008 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 70,020 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company holds 400,000 shares. Gabelli And Com Inv Advisers holds 0.74% or 865,782 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Manufacturers Life The invested in 22,646 shares or 0% of the stock. 40,977 are owned by Caz Invs L P. California State Teachers Retirement holds 51,828 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon owns 125,395 shares. Intll Group Inc Inc holds 21,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $267.35 million. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.45 million activity. On Thursday, May 16 ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC bought $318,500 worth of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) or 65,000 shares.

