$0.19 EPS Expected for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ); 4 Analysts Covering Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $19800 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. UBS downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, April 18 to “Neutral” rating. Boenning & Scattergood maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Thursday, April 18. See Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $169.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $208.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $191.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $198.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $180 New Target: $186 Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $170 New Target: $210 Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $170 Maintain

Analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report $0.19 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. ZUMZ’s profit would be $4.89 million giving it 29.75 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Zumiez Inc.’s analysts see 533.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 182,558 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US

The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $199.54. About 789,586 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Ecolab Inc. shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Llc invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mairs owns 2.03 million shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Inc Ca invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 702,353 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parnassus Ca has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Synovus Financial owns 49,511 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bp Public Ltd has 99,000 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth, Colorado-based fund reported 1,691 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jump Trading holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,964 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Harvey Co Lc accumulated 38,507 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.51% or 76,315 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Ca holds 3,840 shares.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.52 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. It has a 38.97 P/E ratio. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial clients within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity. The insider MacLennan David bought 1,000 shares worth $171,050.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Zumiez Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 643,300 are owned by State Street Corporation. Vanguard Group accumulated 2.37M shares. Parkside Fin Savings Bank And Tru has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 42 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 278,135 shares. Assetmark owns 26 shares. Art Advsr Llc has invested 0.05% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Gotham Asset Management Llc invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 14,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,145 are held by Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $582.00 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.