$-0.19 EPS Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY); Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Sellers Increased By 34.99% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, Surgery Partners, Inc.’s analysts see -58.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 373,020 shares traded. Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has declined 47.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SGRY News: 12/03/2018 – Surgery Partners Announces Appointment of Thomas F. Cowhey as Chief Fincl Officer; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS 1Q REV. $417.4M, EST. $409.3M; 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS NAMES THOMAS F. COWHEY AS CFO; 12/03/2018 Surgery Partners Announces Appointment of Thomas F. Cowhey as Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Surgery Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGRY); 13/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC SGRY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO DEPLOY $80-$100 MLN IN CAPITAL FOR ACQUISITIONS IN FY’18

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) had an increase of 34.99% in short interest. LITE’s SI was 5.51M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 34.99% from 4.08M shares previously. With 2.34 million avg volume, 2 days are for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)’s short sellers to cover LITE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 1.17M shares traded. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has declined 12.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical LITE News: 12/03/2018 – Lumentum To Host Analyst And Investor Session At OFC 2018; 12/03/2018 Lumentum Holdings: For Each Oclaro Share, Oclaro Stockholders Will Receive $5.60 in Cash, 0.0636 Lumentum Share; 16/04/2018 – LUMENTUM DIP IS BUYING OPPORTUNITY WITH LOW ZTE EXPOSURE: MKM; 12/03/2018 – Lumentum Holdings: Oclaro Stockholders to Own About 16% of Combined Company at Closing; 05/04/2018 – OCLARO-ON APRIL 4, U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF CO BY LUMENTUM HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Lumentum Holdings Sees 4Q Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 75c; 12/03/2018 – Lumentum Holdings: Oclaro Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Lumentum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Lumentum Brings Optical Consolidation and Investors Love It — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $377.51 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Among 4 analysts covering Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lumentum Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of LITE in report on Wednesday, March 27 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 6.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. It operates through two divisions, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. It has a 196.33 P/E ratio. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

