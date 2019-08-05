$0.19 EPS Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (SFL); Bank Of America Has Trimmed By $10.88 Million Its Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Holding

Bank Of America Corp decreased Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) stake by 25.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp sold 104,583 shares as Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)’s stock rose 7.56%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 313,290 shares with $32.64 million value, down from 417,873 last quarter. Columbia Sportswear Co now has $6.73B valuation. The stock decreased 3.35% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $98.49. About 115,814 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Analysts expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 38.71% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. SFL’s profit would be $22.69 million giving it 16.68 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Ship Finance International Limited’s analysts see -29.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 438,165 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 8.36% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Notes to Pay Interest Quarterly at a Rate of 4.875%/Year; 19/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST QUARTERLY IN ARREARS AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM, AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2023; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 03/05/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – SFL – First Quarter 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 19/04/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance Intl Limited Announces the Pricing of $150 Million Notes Due 2023 Offering; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 18/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED:

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It has a 16.73 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

Among 3 analysts covering Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ship Finance International had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SFL – Successfully Completes Tap Issue of Senior Unsecured NOK Bonds – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SFL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 NYSE:NYSE: SFL – GlobeNewswire” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ship Finance International Limited’s (NYSE:SFL) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SFL – Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:NYSE: SFL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $105.18 million for 15.99 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

Bank Of America Corp increased Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) stake by 165 shares to 222 valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Ozk stake by 67,273 shares and now owns 152,348 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

