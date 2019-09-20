$0.19 EPS Expected for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB); Timucuan Asset Management Has Boosted By $1.87 Million Its Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Stake

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) stake by 2.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 29,281 shares as Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB)’s stock rose 5.58%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 1.30 million shares with $83.85 million value, up from 1.27M last quarter. Dolby Laboratories Inc Com now has $6.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 256,104 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. RVSB’s profit would be $4.32M giving it 9.59 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Riverview Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 112,902 shares traded or 134.92% up from the average. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 80,038 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 1,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 121 shares. Ftb Incorporated holds 0% or 546 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.11% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 24,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 5,848 shares. Verition Fund Ltd invested in 5,867 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.09% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 79,575 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 9,752 shares. Millennium Limited Com owns 208,732 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 53,322 shares. 21,883 are owned by Etrade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $165.64 million. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 9.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans.

