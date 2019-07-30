$0.19 EPS Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB); Universal Health Services (UHS) Sentiment Is 0.92

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. NYCB’s profit would be $88.79M giving it 14.37 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 6.07 million shares traded or 21.24% up from the average. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 9.73% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 158 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 171 sold and reduced their holdings in Universal Health Services Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 75.02 million shares, down from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Universal Health Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 144 Increased: 104 New Position: 54.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers. The company has market cap of $13.76 billion. The companyÂ’s hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 4 free-standing emergency departments, 1 surgical hospital, and 319 inpatient and 33 outpatient behavioral health care facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; Puerto Rico; and the U.S.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $152.65. About 1.32 million shares traded or 95.15% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 9.29% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. for 99,338 shares. Glenview Capital Management Llc owns 2.06 million shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sivik Global Healthcare Llc has 2.22% invested in the company for 45,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc has invested 2.2% in the stock. Private Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 97,793 shares.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year's $2.23 per share.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.23M for 16.52 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering New York Community Banc (NYSE:NYCB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New York Community Banc had 7 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. UBS upgraded the shares of NYCB in report on Wednesday, February 6 to “Buy” rating.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $437,789 activity. CIAMPA DOMINICK bought $394,641 worth of stock or 34,000 shares. On Thursday, May 9 the insider Dahya Hanif bought $43,148.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company has market cap of $5.10 billion. The firm offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. It has a 14 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans.