$0.19 EPS Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE); Brant Point Investment Management Cut Ptc (Put) (PTC) Stake By $2.76 Million

Analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. EYE’s profit would be $15.02M giving it 41.32 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, National Vision Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -36.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 475,207 shares traded. National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has declined 16.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EYE News: 14/03/2018 – National Vision Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering; 15/05/2018 – National Vision Sees FY18 Rev $1.485B-$1.515B; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY18 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $100 MLN- $105 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC EYE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – National Vision 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – National Vision Cash Balance $58.4M as of March 31; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 29, 2018; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION SECONDARY OFFERING PRICES AT $33.00/SHR; 15/05/2018 – National Vision 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $61.1M; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $52 MLN TO $56 MLN

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Ptc Inc (Put) (PTC) stake by 42.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as Ptc Inc (Put) (PTC)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 40,000 shares with $3.69M value, down from 70,000 last quarter. Ptc Inc (Put) now has $10.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.99. About 578,660 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71M for 126.38 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 50,000 shares to 289,914 valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 23,500 shares and now owns 113,650 shares. Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. PTC had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $111 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Sunday, March 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.02% or 174,805 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 783,463 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 6,830 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Inc invested in 200 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 6,034 shares. 42,154 are held by First Bank Of Omaha. 16,041 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Limited. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 14,553 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc owns 12,251 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Brandywine Managers Limited has 11,565 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has invested 0.08% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 14,386 shares stake. 68,995 are held by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc. Bank Of America De has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

