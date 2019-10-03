$0.19 EPS Expected for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL); Fairpointe Capital Has Upped By $13.71 Million Its Magna International (MGA) Position

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Magna International (MGA) stake by 26.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc acquired 279,847 shares as Magna International (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.32M shares with $65.65 million value, up from 1.04 million last quarter. Magna International now has $15.90B valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 790,566 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS

Analysts expect Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. T_MTL’s profit would be $19.92M giving it 10.74 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Mullen Group Ltd.’s analysts see 26.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 215,620 shares traded. Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MTL News: 22/03/2018 MEDIA-Russia’s Mechel aims to finalise debt deal this year -Vedomosti; 05/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S MECHEL SAYS BUDGETED IN 2018 COAL PRICES AT 2017 LEVEL; 24/05/2018 – MECHEL 1Q NET 3.29B RUBLES, DOWN 76% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S MECHEL SAYS SEES 2018 CAPEX AT 11.5 BLN RBLS, INCLUDING 6.5 BLN RBLS FOR INVESTMENT PROJECTS; 05/04/2018 – MECHEL 4Q EBITDA 22B RUBLES, UP 16% Q/Q; 05/04/2018 – MECHEL 4Q NET 443M RUBLES, DOWN 93% Q/Q; 05/04/2018 – MECHEL PLANS RU11.5B CAPEX FOR 2018: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Mechel 1Q Rev RUB74.9B; 05/04/2018 – MECHEL PLANS 11.5B CAPEX FOR 2018: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Mechel Reports the 1Q 2018 Financial Results

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) stake by 204,775 shares to 634,579 valued at $53.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) stake by 204,179 shares and now owns 7.86 million shares. Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mullen Group Ltd. has $16 highest and $15 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 89.95% above currents $8.16 stock price. Mullen Group Ltd. had 2 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by IBC given on Friday, June 21. Raymond James maintained Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) rating on Monday, June 24. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $16 target.