$0.19 EPS Expected for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE); Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed Brown & Brown (BRO) Holding

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) stake by 49.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 267,941 shares as Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)’s stock rose 11.49%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 272,746 shares with $8.05M value, down from 540,687 last quarter. Brown & Brown Inc now has $9.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 835,886 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M

Analysts expect Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. TYPE’s profit would be $7.73M giving it 22.34 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 72.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 132,857 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd holds 0.04% or 64,069 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp invested in 10,307 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 25,248 shares stake. Cacti Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Farmers Natl Bank holds 545 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc owns 11,048 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Tower Bridge reported 78,750 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com accumulated 17,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards owns 7,054 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management Incorporated has 3.19% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 2.97M shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.27% or 166,841 shares. Lincoln owns 0.01% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 8,617 shares. 14,901 are owned by Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company. Smithfield Tru Company accumulated 3,560 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) stake by 48,824 shares to 193,243 valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped German Amern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GABC) stake by 20,805 shares and now owns 48,640 shares. Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) was raised too.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BRO’s profit will be $78.97 million for 31.27 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 70,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 262,326 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company holds 13,192 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 43 shares. Sensato Invsts Ltd Com has 35,600 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 387,534 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 52,360 shares. Cap Fund Sa reported 10,200 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 1.65 million shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,255 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 60,252 shares.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $690.72 million. The firm offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It has a 44.8 P/E ratio. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers.

