$0.19 EPS Expected for Mistras Group, Inc. (MG); Middleby (MIDD)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Analysts expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. MG’s profit would be $5.44 million giving it 19.67 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Mistras Group, Inc.’s analysts see -733.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 105,990 shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 23.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C; 10/04/2018 – Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Mistras Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018

Middleby Corp (MIDD) investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 122 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 125 decreased and sold their equity positions in Middleby Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 52.86 million shares, up from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Middleby Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 108 Increased: 75 New Position: 47.

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 8.59% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.63 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $98.54M for 19.06 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 9.48% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation for 948,740 shares. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. owns 5.58 million shares or 7.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bares Capital Management Inc. has 7.56% invested in the company for 2.07 million shares. The New York-based Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 4.56% in the stock. Incline Global Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 162,553 shares.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $7.51 billion. The Company’s Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. It has a 23.42 P/E ratio. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment.

The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.91. About 279,096 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $810,483 activity. DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS bought $28,080 worth of stock or 2,010 shares. Stamatakis Manuel N. had bought 15,000 shares worth $207,750. 3,546 shares were bought by Wolk Jonathan H, worth $48,731.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Mistras Group, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Mistras Group (NYSE:MG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mistras Group had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained the shares of MG in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”.

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $428.26 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It currently has negative earnings. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, makes, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.