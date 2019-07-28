$-0.19 EPS Expected for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX); Mednax (MD) SI Decreased By 0.84%

Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) had a decrease of 0.84% in short interest. MD’s SI was 2.90 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.84% from 2.93M shares previously. With 1.37 million avg volume, 2 days are for Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD)’s short sellers to cover MD’s short positions. The SI to Mednax Inc’s float is 3.38%. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 637,333 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, LiveXLive Media, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 27.19% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 264,493 shares traded or 262.49% up from the average. LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has risen 17.44% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LIVX News: 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 03/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – LivexLive Expands Partnership With AEG Presents, Adding Global Dance Festival And Decadence NYE To Its Livestreaming Lineup; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 17/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – GOLD HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND HAS JOINED LIVEXLIVE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE APRIL 16, 2018; 08/03/2018 Insomniac And LiveXLive Media Partner To Launch Insomniac Channel On LiveXLive Video-Streaming Platform; 16/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Rock On The Range; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 17/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA APPOINTS MICHAEL ZEMETRA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – PARTNERED WITH AEG PRESENTS TO ADD GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL AND DECADENCE NYE TO ITS SLATE OF LIVE PROGRAMMING

Among 2 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mednax had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Sell”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 13.

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The firm offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors.