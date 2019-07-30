$-0.19 EPS Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A); 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)

Among 2 analysts covering Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Workspace Group Plc had 33 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Liberum Capital. Berenberg downgraded Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 900 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 1025 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Peel Hunt. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Friday, February 8. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 925 target in Monday, June 17 report. See Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 246.15% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s analysts see -371.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 7,629 shares traded. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) has declined 43.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LGF.A News: 24/05/2018 – LIONS GATE 4Q ADJ EPS 25C; 30/05/2018 – LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP – CO, 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT HAVE FORMED A PARTNERSHIP UNDER WHICH LIONSGATE HAS ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN 3 ARTS; 30/05/2018 – LIONSGATE BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Lions Gate’s Ratings (Ba3 CFR) Are Unchanged Following The Upsize Of Its Term Loans; 17/04/2018 – Immortals Launches Landmark Partnership with Mountain Dew®; 13/04/2018 – Kuuhubb Announces Creative Cross-Marketing Collaboration With Lionsgate; 09/05/2018 – LIONS GATE – UNDER AGREEMENT, 3PAS WILL PRODUCE ENGLISH & SPANISH-LANGUAGE SERIES FOR CO’S TELEVISION GROUP AS WELL AS LIONSGATE STREAMING PLATFORMS; 30/05/2018 – Lionsgate Buys Majority Stake In 3 Arts, Production Company Behind 30 Rock, Silicon Valley — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CITYNEON: LIONSGATE PACT PROVIDES OUTLET FOR REV STREAM, PROFIT; 24/05/2018 – LIONS GATE 4Q EPS 41C

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks. It currently has negative earnings. The Motion Pictures segment is involved in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Workspace Group PLC, a real estate investment trust , engages in property investment in the form of letting of business accommodation to small and medium sized enterprises in London and the South East of England. The company has market cap of 1.56 billion GBP. It offers space for serviced offices, offices, studios, workshops, and light industrial units. It has a 11.21 P/E ratio. The firm owns 100 estates, comprising approximately 5.77 million square feet, and provides accommodation for 4,000 small businesses in London and the South East.

Another recent and important Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Should Investors Know About Workspace Group plc’s (LON:WKP) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019.