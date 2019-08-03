$0.19 EPS Expected for L Brands, Inc. (LB); 6 Bullish Analysts Covering Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 21 after the close.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 47.22% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. LB’s profit would be $52.50 million giving it 31.79 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, L Brands, Inc.’s analysts see 35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 3.96M shares traded. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has declined 16.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 08/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N FEBRUARY SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3 PCT; 10/05/2018 – L Brands April Comparable Sales Flat; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 35C; 25/05/2018 – Victoria’s Secret Hosts Villa Victoria; 08/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC – HAS AUTHORIZED A NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC – COMPARABLE SALES FOR NINE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 7, 2018, INCREASED 3 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Things are not looking good for Victoria’s Secret and its parent company L Brands; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 4 PCT; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1Q Net $47.5M

Among 9 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xilinx had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Rosenblatt. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Sunday, March 3. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of XLNX in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. See Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) latest ratings:

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.83 billion. The Company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). It has a 30.02 P/E ratio. The firm also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference creates that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays.

The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $110.18. About 4.45 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $6.68 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.