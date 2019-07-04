$0.19 EPS Expected for Cypress Semiconductor (CY); Highvista Strategies Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

Analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 29.63% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. CY’s profit would be $69.53 million giving it 29.39 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s analysts see -17.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 8.01 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March

Highvista Strategies Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highvista Strategies Llc acquired 1,500 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Highvista Strategies Llc holds 2,500 shares with $618,000 value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $233.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Thursday, May 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 376,439 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 2.16 million are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability. Dupont Corporation accumulated 44,439 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 15,032 shares. Hbk L P holds 0.03% or 130,173 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability accumulated 81,558 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas-based Services Automobile Association has invested 0.09% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Axa holds 4.01M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Phocas reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Tcw Group holds 1.36% or 9.52M shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 42 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Wright Service holds 0.08% or 12,984 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp owns 5.42M shares.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.18 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 22.82 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $493,318 activity. On Wednesday, January 9 the insider El-Khoury Hassane sold $55,900. Thad Trent had sold 17,000 shares worth $261,032. 12,598 shares were sold by GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR, worth $176,386.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $285 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $310 target.

