$0.19 EPS Expected for Cision Ltd. (CISN); Tenet Healthcare (THC) Has 0.87 Sentiment

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 94 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 108 decreased and sold stakes in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 99.78 million shares, down from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tenet Healthcare Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 77 Increased: 58 New Position: 36.

Analysts expect Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. CISN’s profit would be $28.19M giving it 13.14 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Cision Ltd.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 379,576 shares traded. Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) has declined 31.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CISN News: 20/03/2018 – CISION LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Cision 1Q Rev $179.3M; 24/04/2018 – Cision State of the Media Report Reveals Rising Anxiety Amidst Journalism’s Fake News Battle; 08/03/2018 – Cision Raises FY View To Rev $720M-$730M; 08/05/2018 – Cision 1Q EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – Cision 4Q Rev $169M; 18/05/2018 – Cision Ltd. Announces Completion of Exchange Offer and Plan to Exchange Remaining Outstanding Warrants; 10/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management: Firm Holds More Than 17% of Outstanding Cision Warrants; 07/03/2018 HIMSS 2018 l Cision Roundup; 08/05/2018 – Cision 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $16.23 million activity.

The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 1.18 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has declined 37.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Eliminating Executive Committee as Standing Committee of Board; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PAID WCAS $630 MLN TO PURCHASE 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI, TO SATISFY TRUE-UP OBLIGATIONS FROM 2017 EQUITY PURCHASE; 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. It operates in three divisions: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (NYSE:THC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Option Trades In Tenet Healthcare Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week, July 29 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenet up 7% on increased Glenview stake – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth’s U.S. Cannabis Strategy Will Pay Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. holds 7.29% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation for 2.08 million shares. Glenview Capital Management Llc owns 17.90 million shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp has 3.79% invested in the company for 4.79 million shares. The New York-based Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc has invested 2.52% in the stock. Redwood Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.38 million for 12.70 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cision Ltd. (CISN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cision® Unveils the Next Generation Cision Communications Cloud®, Designed to Empower Communications Teams – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Capitol Investment Corp. IV Completes Merger with Nesco – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cision (CISN) Names David Krantz to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.