$-0.19 EPS Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APS); Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 18.75% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 62,765 shares traded or 273.82% up from the average. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Health had 6 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”. See Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) latest ratings:

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $84 Initiate

20/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $68 Maintain

14/01/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $68 Initiates Coverage On

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 365,194 shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN)

Magellan Health, Inc. engages in the healthcare management business in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The companyÂ’s Healthcare segment engages in the management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program services; management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management; and the integrated management of physical, behavioral, and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations comprising individuals with serious mental illness, dual eligibles, long-term services and supports, and other populations with unique and often complex healthcare needs. It has a 138.41 P/E ratio. This segment provides its healthcare services through its comprehensive network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, and ancillary service providers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Magellan Health, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Ser owns 1,192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc owns 66,885 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 444,665 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 258 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 63,633 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 29,920 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of reported 3,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.03% or 131,822 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 23,428 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc owns 170,860 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Snow Capital Mgmt L P accumulated 212,324 shares or 0.88% of the stock. 12,415 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Engaged Cap Ltd Liability has 227,558 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. The company has market cap of $217.86 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma.