$-0.18 EPS Expected for Zuora, Inc. (ZUO); Apriem Advisors Has Increased By $327,600 Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake

Apriem Advisors increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 4.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apriem Advisors acquired 4,095 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Apriem Advisors holds 102,596 shares with $8.27 million value, up from 98,501 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $31.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 2.44M shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10

Analysts expect Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Zuora, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 1.25M shares traded. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has declined 34.54% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUO News: 16/04/2018 Zuora Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional; 23/04/2018 – TRITON’S WALLACE RANKS DOCUSIGN IPO LIKE 43% GAINER ZUORA; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The firm offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect.

More notable recent Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE: ZUO Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit against Zuora, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Have Dropped 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ZUO INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Zuora (ZUO) Investors of August 13, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $100,000+ May Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for ZUORA, INC. Investors â€“ ZUO – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5-DAY ZUO INVESTOR DEADLINE: Hagens Berman Reminds Zuora (ZUO) Investors of August 13, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $9000 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 20.41% above currents $75.91 stock price. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 4 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Tuesday, March 12 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $94 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth holds 3,354 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 431 shares. Asset Management Inc reported 0.04% stake. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 7,058 shares. Advisory Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 152,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Aull Monroe Inv Management invested in 0.48% or 11,117 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% or 82,408 shares. Linscomb And Williams has 0.02% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 1,227 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd owns 270,551 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Weiss Multi accumulated 104,500 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 204,700 shares. Iowa State Bank holds 1.43% or 38,641 shares.