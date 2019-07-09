$-0.18 EPS Expected for Telenav, Inc. (TNAV); Profile of 0 Analysts Covering HalcÃ³n Resources (HK)

Among 2 analysts covering Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Halcon Resources had 2 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Johnson Rice. See HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) latest ratings:

26/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $3 New Target: $2 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Johnson Rice Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Downgrade

Analysts expect Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 69.49% from last quarter’s $-0.59 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Telenav, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 384,163 shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 37.86% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.17 million. The firm primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

More notable recent HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba Group IPO: Is it Coming to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HalcÃ³n Resources Names Richard Little Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

The stock increased 9.07% or $0.0173 during the last trading session, reaching $0.208. About 7.68M shares traded or 24.74% up from the average. HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) has declined 94.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HK News: 04/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES CORP – ELECTED NOT TO EXERCISE ITS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED MONUMENT DRAW EAST OPTION; 17/05/2018 – Halcon Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – FLOWERING TREE CEO SACHDEVA SPEAKS AT SOHN CONFERENCE IN HK; 02/05/2018 – Halcon Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – Halcon Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Halcon Resources 1Q Rev $49.3M; 04/04/2018 – Halcón Resources Announces the Closing of the West Quito Draw Acquisition, the Expiration of its Monument Draw East Option and; 04/04/2018 – Halcon Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 04/04/2018 – Halcón Resources Announces the Closing of the West Quito Draw Acquisition, the Expiration of its Monument Draw East Option and Other Activities; 02/05/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES 1Q REV. $49.3M, EST. $44.7M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.67 million activity. $229,228 worth of stock was bought by Nokomis Capital – L.L.C. on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Telenav Inc (TNAV)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Telenav Inc: Overlooked Tech Stock Up 292% in 2019, Has Strong Outlook – Profit Confidential” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dean Foods Company (DF) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Telenav’s (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shareholders Feel About The 22% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location platform services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $392.53 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Telenav, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Lc holds 18,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 32,882 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 5,000 shares. Blackrock has 1.71M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa accumulated 163,627 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). State Street Corporation holds 543,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 367,985 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 40,809 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 20,848 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc reported 447,281 shares. 300 are owned by Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 20,700 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Renaissance Tech Ltd Com has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV).