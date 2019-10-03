$0.18 EPS Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW); Shorts at EQUINOX GOLD NEW (EQXFF) Raised By 27.81%

EQUINOX GOLD CORP NEW (OTCMKTS:EQXFF) had an increase of 27.81% in short interest. EQXFF’s SI was 1.06 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 27.81% from 829,900 shares previously. With 614,800 avg volume, 2 days are for EQUINOX GOLD CORP NEW (OTCMKTS:EQXFF)’s short sellers to cover EQXFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.105. About 308,897 shares traded or 405.17% up from the average. Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXFF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report $0.18 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 63.64% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. NOW’s profit would be $33.75M giving it 342.85 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, ServiceNow, Inc.’s analysts see -1,900.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $246.85. About 1.73 million shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 21.02% above currents $246.85 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Top Pick” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.28 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It has a 16456.67 P/E ratio. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company has market cap of $121.09 million. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits.

