$0.18 EPS Expected for Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT); Norfolk Southern (NSC) Had 2 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $13800 target. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. See Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) latest ratings:

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $52.85 billion. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It has a 19.61 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. The insider Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117. $858,097 worth of stock was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $198.21. About 953,391 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.