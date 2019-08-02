$-0.18 EPS Expected for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX); Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Has 1.43 Sentiment

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc (MMU) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 20 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 14 reduced and sold their positions in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.70 million shares, down from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 272,087 shares traded. SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has declined 30.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SCYX News: 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: QIDP Provides Five Additional Years of Market Exclusivity, and Fast Track Expedites the Regulatory Path; 13/03/2018 SCYNEXIS Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Company Update; 23/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Participate in a Panel at the 2018 BIO International Convention; 10/04/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (ECCMID); 13/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Reports Full Yr 2017 Fincl Results and Provides Co Update; 08/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 13/03/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SCYNEXIS INC AS OF MARCH 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SCYNEXIS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCYX); 20/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Presents Data at Superbugs and Superdrugs 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SCYNEXIS, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 16.35 million shares or 2.28% less from 16.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). 28,840 are owned by National Asset. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Northern Trust Corporation holds 112,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 18,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) for 1,400 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability stated it has 15,000 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 4,720 shares. 200,000 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Dafna Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 1.27 million shares. Rbf Capital Limited Co accumulated 11,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 255,415 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SCYNEXIS had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Monday, March 18.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The company has market cap of $59.02 million. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $40,750 activity. Taglietti Marco bought $40,750 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $626.63 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 15.8 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Glovista Investments Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. for 49,405 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv owns 19,400 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Macroview Investment Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 2,434 shares. The Colorado-based Paragon Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 37,925 shares.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 51,060 shares traded. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (MMU) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.