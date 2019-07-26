$-0.18 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (RESN); Pfsweb Has 1.18 Sentiment

Pfsweb Inc (PFSW) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 26 funds increased or opened new positions, while 22 trimmed and sold stakes in Pfsweb Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 9.87 million shares, down from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pfsweb Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 16 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Resonant Inc.’s analysts see -30.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 31,368 shares traded. Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has declined 29.29% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RESN News: 25/05/2018 – Resonant to Attend at the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30th; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Will Nominate 6 Director Candidates at Resonant’s Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Announces Director Nominees for Proxy Contest at Resonant Inc; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Received Notice From Park City of Nomination of 6 Individuals for Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Comments on Nomination of Directors From Park City Cap LLC; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Announces Settlement of Proxy Contest With Park City Capital; 06/03/2018 – Park City Believes That Resonant May Be Able to Achieve a Better Outcome for Hldrs by Pursuing a Sale of the Co; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Announces Settlement of Proxy Contest With Park City Cap; 05/04/2018 – Resonant Adds Third Backend and Packaging Vendor; 06/03/2018 Park City Capital Announces Director Nominees for Proxy Contest at Resonant Inc

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 1.14% of its portfolio in PFSweb, Inc. for 1.11 million shares. Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. owns 750,000 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.6% invested in the company for 306,137 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 361,330 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $58,725 activity.

The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 80,533 shares traded. PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) has declined 59.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PFSW News: 15/03/2018 – PFSweb Sees 2018 SFE Revenue $237 Million to $247 Million; 15/03/2018 – PFSweb 4Q Rev $92.7M; 15/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC – EXPECTS 2018 LIVEAREA SERVICE FEE REVENUE TO RANGE BETWEEN $95 MLN AND $100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – PFSweb 1Q Rev $78.4M; 10/05/2018 – PFSweb 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/05/2018 – ANCORA SAYS IT BOOSTED ITS PFSWEB STAKE TO 6.22%; 16/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC PFSW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 19/04/2018 – DJ PFSweb Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFSW); 15/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $92.7 MLN COMPARED TO $102.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC – EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO RANGE BETWEEN $24 MLN AND $26 MLN

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. The company has market cap of $64.45 million. It operates through two divisions, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. It has a 85.13 P/E ratio. The firm offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Among 2 analysts covering Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Resonant had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Needham maintained Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) rating on Friday, March 15. Needham has “Buy” rating and $4.5 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter creates for radio frequency front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.48 million. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter creates for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter creates for various RF frequency bands.